Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Shopify were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.2% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 77,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,965,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,027.07.

Shopify stock opened at $919.22 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,015.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $930.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,506.89, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

