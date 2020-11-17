Glassman Wealth Services Buys 79 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,672. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $221.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

