Glassman Wealth Services Buys 583 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 182,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,082,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 202,031 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 666,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 162,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

NYSE:SLB opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.