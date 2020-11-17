Glassman Wealth Services Buys 1,982 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 421.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.