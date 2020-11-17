Glassman Wealth Services Buys 143 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $173.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $176.37. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

