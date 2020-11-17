Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 587,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 41,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

