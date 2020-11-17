Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 912.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period.

SCHE opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

