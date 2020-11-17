Glassman Wealth Services Acquires New Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,537,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,185,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,037,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,894,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,807,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93.

