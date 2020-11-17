Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 366 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Facebook were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total transaction of $17,153,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,115 shares of company stock worth $47,419,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.