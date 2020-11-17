Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 29 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Humana were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,158,000 after purchasing an additional 627,841 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,712,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 342,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,835,000 after buying an additional 291,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock opened at $428.54 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $425.49 and its 200 day moving average is $403.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.