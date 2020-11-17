Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 255 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Cerner were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cerner by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,709,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 607.7% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CERN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

CERN stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

