General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of General Dynamics worth $45,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 461.6% during the 3rd quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 108,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 89,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 73,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 47,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $152.93 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

