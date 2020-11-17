FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 16,288.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

NYSE:FE opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

