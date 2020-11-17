FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 32,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

