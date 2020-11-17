First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.46% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $72,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.15.

