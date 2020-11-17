First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of First Horizon National worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 57.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after buying an additional 19,273,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Horizon National by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,601 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon National by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,556,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,974 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,275,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 28.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,133,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,912 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

NYSE:FHN opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon National Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.