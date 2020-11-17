Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Ferrari worth $27,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 13.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,819,000 after buying an additional 105,417 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 20.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.20.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $207.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $213.48.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

