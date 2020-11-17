Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FB stock opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.20. The firm has a market cap of $794.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.
In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,115 shares of company stock valued at $47,419,396 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Facebook Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
See Also: SEC Filing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.