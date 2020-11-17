Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.20. The firm has a market cap of $794.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,115 shares of company stock valued at $47,419,396 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

