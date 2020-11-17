Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $40,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

