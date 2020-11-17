Employers Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

