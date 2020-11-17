Employers Holdings Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,684 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.2% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

