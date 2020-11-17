Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 39.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 183.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,384,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.09.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

