Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 3,887 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Employers Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $353.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,214 shares of company stock worth $70,239,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

