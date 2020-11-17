Employers Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Employers Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,990,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,985 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Garmin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,234,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $120.42. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.15.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

