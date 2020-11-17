Employers Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Employers Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 8.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $755.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $781.00 and a 200-day moving average of $738.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.68.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,174. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

