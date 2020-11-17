Employers Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Employers Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 35.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of CCI opened at $165.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

