Employers Holdings Inc. Invests $257,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 31.7% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,962 shares of company stock worth $14,166,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $140.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average of $117.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

