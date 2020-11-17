Employers Holdings Inc. Invests $253,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,327,000 after buying an additional 12,889,592 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after buying an additional 2,841,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Amcor by 2,167.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,837,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after buying an additional 2,712,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

