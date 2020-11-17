Employers Holdings Inc. Invests $228,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.30.

SJM opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

