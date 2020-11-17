Employers Holdings Inc. Has $276,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Employers Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Newmont by 211.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM stock opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,726.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $196,870.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at $987,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.