Employers Holdings Inc. Has $266,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Employers Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Target by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $167.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

