Employers Holdings Inc. Has $220,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.37.

NYSE:CMI opened at $231.86 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $244.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.48 and a 200-day moving average of $194.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

