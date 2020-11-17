Employers Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Employers Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,365 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,598,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after buying an additional 1,198,500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,467,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 370,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Colony Capital by 41.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,246,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,182 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Colony Capital by 125.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

CLNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

