Employers Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Employers Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NASDAQ STX opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

