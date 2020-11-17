Employers Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Employers Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,593.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,502.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

