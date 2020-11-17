Employers Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Employers Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

NYSE ITW opened at $211.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

