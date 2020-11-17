Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,315 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $159,402,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $227,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.6% in the third quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 94,880 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $19,890,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,779 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average is $129.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,661 shares of company stock worth $72,303,450. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

