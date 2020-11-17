DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.15% of DocuSign worth $60,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at $83,140,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $208.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.19 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

