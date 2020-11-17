Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55,871 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Wolverine World Wide worth $27,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,382,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,966,000 after buying an additional 107,195 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $356,637.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 over the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.