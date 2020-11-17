Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,284 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $34,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.93. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.73 million. Research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

