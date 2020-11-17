Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,232,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 190,011 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $26,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 22,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.52.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

