Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Takes $16.06 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,062,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Alleghany at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Alleghany by 768.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Y stock opened at $626.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.89. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $753.33.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

