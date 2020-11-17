Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

NYSE:DFS opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

