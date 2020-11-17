Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 54,874 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,874 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes bought 18,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $508,215.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,115.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $266,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 65,048 shares of company stock worth $1,779,270. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 280.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

