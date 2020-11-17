Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 497,065 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 497,065 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $44,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,925 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 186.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 279,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 182,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

