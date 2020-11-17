Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 56,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,781.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,204.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,598.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,506.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,818.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

