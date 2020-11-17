Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,541 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $152.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average of $119.81.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.