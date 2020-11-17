Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,794 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,794 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at $7,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 99.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLIC. BidaskClub raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $411.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

