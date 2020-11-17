Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 189,041 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,041 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of American Campus Communities worth $36,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $178,753,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,654,766.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,073 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

