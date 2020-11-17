Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 183,547 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,899,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,547 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.82. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.